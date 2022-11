Not Available

Andy is swabbing the deck of his ship when he comes across a stubborn pelican who refuses to move. When Andy finally does rid himself of the pesky bird, it turns out that particular pelican was an expecting mother whose offspring has now hatched. Feeling bad, Andy does his best to care for the young hatchling until the bird goes after a frog culminating in his needing to be rescued from a hungry shark. Soon Andy needs to be rescued as well and its mother pelican to the rescue.