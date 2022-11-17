The Pleasure Seekers

Not Available

Heather Wayne and Herschel Savage are a randy suburban couple who have become curious about swinging. They've just met a likely candidate in Kristara Barrington, who drops by their place after the happy couple finishes a rousing romp upstairs. Before they know what's hit them, they're also caught up in the partner-swapping mayhem! These folks not only seek pleasure, they find it - in more ways than one! A sexy and ultimately satisfying romp between the sheets of these '80's stars who need no coaxing to get them in the mood. Fans of both the sultry Kristara Barrington and hottie Heather Wayne won't be disappointed either!