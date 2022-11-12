Not Available

The Pledge

    Falcon Studios

    In the tradition of the iconic ‘Pledge Master’ franchise, which includes ‘The Pledge Masters’, ‘New Pledgemaster’ and ‘Pledgemaster – The Hazing’; Falcon Studios invites you to experience ‘The Pledge’! The college freshmen in ‘The Pledge’ are willing to do anything to get a coveted spot in the hottest fraternity on campus. Their quest for validation and acceptance from their potential frat brothers becomes a lusty tale of intrigue, desire and deception that always leads to steamy bareback encounters. Join award-winning co-directors Chi Chi LaRue and Tony Dimarco as they deliver a blockbuster collegiate adventure featuring nine horny frat studs looking for all the raw college dick and ass they can grab.

