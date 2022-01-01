Not Available

The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the book The Plot Against the President by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interview as the case unfolds. The book debuted October 29th, 2019 and instantly became the number one best seller on Amazon across all topics, not just in political non-fiction, where it continues to top charts today.