The Plot to Kill Jesse James

Jesse James, one of the most infamous outlaws in American history, known for his gunslinging skills, ruthless bank robberies, and frequent train hijackings. He represents a volatile mixture of charisma and cruelty, and ruled his gang with an iron fist. Jesse's demise is set in motion when he meets Robert Ford, who had been obsessed with the bandit since childhood. Ford joins the Gang, but the reality did not live up to the fantasy. Ultimately, a government conspiracy and a hefty reward push Ford to commit one of the most treacherous acts in history.