This Keystone from the end of 1914, involving the usual suspects running around some plumbing issues will not hold many surprises for those familiar with Keystone in this period, or, indeed, with the works of the Three Stooges, who often played inept plumbers. It is, nonetheless, very nicely performed, especially by Charles Murray who mugs it up freely and ineptly, as well as the pretty girl who plays the house's maid.