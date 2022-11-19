The Plunderers

Not Available

Hero Rod Cameron kills Sheriff Sam Borden (George Cleveland) at point-blank range and in front of several witnesses in the opening of this Republic Pictures Western, released in the company's patented Trucolor system. The "killing," however, is merely a ruse set up to allow army agent Johnny Drum (Cameron) to infiltrate a gang of highway robbers. The gang is led by Whit Lacey (Forrest Tucker), and although Johnny is determined to bring Whit and his men to justice, he cannot help befriending the charming rascal. It all comes to a head when the Sioux attack the local fort and both Johnny and Whit prove that they at least have something in common -- bravery and loyalty. Ilona Massey, as Cameron's love interest, performs "Walking Down Broadway," by William H. Lingard and Charles E. Pratt, and "I'll Sing a Love Song," with lyrics by Jack Elliott and Aaron Gonzales.