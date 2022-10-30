The Pocket-knife

Not Available

Mees has a problem. By accident he took his best friend's pocket knife home with him. Unfortunately he is too late to return it as the next day Tom moves house. All that Mees knows is that Tom has gone to Flevoland. His parents are tied up in their own lives and have no room for little Mees' problems. His mother is a world-famous singer and it seems Mees sees her more on TV than in real life. His father is under a lot of pressure acting as a housekeeper and as secretary for his popular wife. So little Mees must search alone for his friend..... Written by kabouter