Ryosaku, a struggling actor, endures daily abuse from his wicked wife. One day, the janitor of his apartment gives him a 'The Pod of Good Fortune'. And his life begins to go awry. The sudden death of his abusive wife...suspicion of murder...an impulsive cover-up...same old routine on set...an unexpected visitor...and the body count rises. This fi lm closely follows the daily life of the protagonist as the bizarre and horrifi c drama unfolds. When people are pushed to an extreme situation, it's also the most comical. Full of such aspects, the stor y reveals the secret side of the people surrounding the protagonist. Where will the 'The Pod of Good Fortune' lead this man's unfortunate life? Only the Pot can tell.