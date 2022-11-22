The Poet & Peasant

Not Available

Andy Panda conducts the "Hollywood Washbowl Orchestra" (an ensemble of farm animals, on a farm) in the title tune. After Andy removes a frog from under his wig, he begins. All is well until his shirt gets stuck on a nail; while he's fighting it, the orchestra breaks into a swinging tune. Back under control, a talkative squirrel in the audience annoys the pig sitting next to him; the pig zips the squirrel's mouth shut. A bird lands on Andy's baton; he waves it, and 2, 3, 4, and 5 birds appear (apparently, his baton's become a magic wand). He waves some more, and the birds disappear one by one, finally replaced with a very happy cat. Two ducks dance as ballerinas; then one fox and one duck, but the second duck is not as easily captured.