The Point of Least Resistance

Yet again, a bear and a rat are out to make a lot of money - this time with art. During a tour of investigation, they find a corpse in a gallery and, hoping it will prove to be a means of access to the worlds of culture, action and finance, they take it along with them. However the desired effect is not forthcoming and they become involved in questions and observations on the subject of art and crime. The rat tries to solve the case himself; to him there is no distinction between artist and detective. After a narrow escape from a murder attempt, the two animals join forces once again and, now sadder and wiser, they resolve to improve - something that appears to be far from easy. But at the depths of despair they discover a system of order in the chaos of the world, which encourages them to venture into the area of philosophy. From here, they proceed into undreamed-of insights and flights of fancy.