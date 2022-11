Not Available

With a string of chart-topping hits like "Jump", "Neutron Dance", "Yes We Can Can" and "I'm So Excited", the Pointer Sisters are among the biggest pop acts of 1970s, '80s and '90s, captured here in 2004 at the Alberta Bair Theatre in Billings, Montana. The Grammy Award-winning sisters demonstrate that they're still capable of bringing down the house with the best of them. Selections include "Happiness", "Automatic" and "Slow Hand".