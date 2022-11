Not Available

Jiangcheng was involved in a drug dumping case in the wilderness, which led to a drug delivery case by courier. The anti-drug captain Luo Jun’s nephew Yang Hao was involved. The protagonist Qi Lin made an in-depth investigation. Luo Jun was injured accidentally. The case was confusing. After the drug trafficking gangs were completely wiped out, Qi Lin got real growth, but the action against the drug manufacturing and drug trafficking network really began.