The Poisoning

Matt, with the assistance of his new friend Riley, is moving out to Los Angeles California to fulfill his dream of making movies. Everything is off to a good start! That is until Matt's childhood best friend Chaps decides to crash the road trip and invite himself along. When old friends don't mix well with new friends, jealousy enters the picture. And if that wasn't enough to put a damper on the road trip, a menacing hitchhiker turns their world upside down leading to a maddening chase that spins wildly out of control.