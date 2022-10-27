The Pokrovsky Gates

Stories from the lives of the tenants of the Moscow's communal apartment: Kostik, who is a college student, lives with his aunt while studying; Arkady Velyurov who is a performing artist; Khobotovs, who are a divorced couple; and Sava, who is Margarita Khobotov's new fiancé. All these people live in one apartment and their lives constantly touch each other's.
|Leonid Bronevoy
|Аркадий Варламыч Велюров
|Inna Ulyanova
|Маргарита Павловна Хоботова
|Anatoliy Ravikovich
|Лев Евгеньевич Хоботов
|Yelena Koreneva
|Людочка
|Viktor Bortsov
|Савва Игнатич
|Sofiya Pilyavskaya
|тётя Костика, Алиса Витальевна
