Not Available

The Pokrovsky Gates

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mosfilm

Stories from the lives of the tenants of the Moscow's communal apartment: Kostik, who is a college student, lives with his aunt while studying; Arkady Velyurov who is a performing artist; Khobotovs, who are a divorced couple; and Sava, who is Margarita Khobotov's new fiancé. All these people live in one apartment and their lives constantly touch each other's.

Cast

Leonid BronevoyАркадий Варламыч Велюров
Inna UlyanovaМаргарита Павловна Хоботова
Anatoliy RavikovichЛев Евгеньевич Хоботов
Yelena KorenevaЛюдочка
Viktor BortsovСавва Игнатич
Sofiya Pilyavskayaтётя Костика, Алиса Витальевна

Images