The Polar Express

This is the story of a young boy on Christmas Eve who boards a magical train that's headed to the North Pole. What unfolds is an an adventure which follows a doubting boy, who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole; during this ride, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery which shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
|Tom Hanks
|Hero Boy | Father | Conducter | Santa Clause | Scrooge | Hobo
|Michael Jeter
|Smokey | Steamer
|Eddie Deezen
|Know-It-All
|Chris Coppola
|Toothless Boy
|Nona Gaye
|Hero Girl
|Peter Scolari
|Lonely Boy
