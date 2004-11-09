2004

The Polar Express

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

November 9th, 2004

Studio

Golden Mean

This is the story of a young boy on Christmas Eve who boards a magical train that's headed to the North Pole. What unfolds is an an adventure which follows a doubting boy, who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole; during this ride, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery which shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Cast

Tom HanksHero Boy | Father | Conducter | Santa Clause | Scrooge | Hobo
Michael JeterSmokey | Steamer
Eddie DeezenKnow-It-All
Chris CoppolaToothless Boy
Nona GayeHero Girl
Peter ScolariLonely Boy

