The Police: Every Breath You Take

Not Available

One of pop music's truly innovative bands, The Police were one of the most pervasive musical influences of the 1980s. Led by charismatic singer Sting, the band cultivated an artful fusion of rock and reggae that was defined by Stewart Copeland's minimalist drumming. EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE contains videos from the band's inception, including such classics as "Roxanne," "So Lonely," and the newly created clip "Don't Stand So Close to Me." The visual quality of "Every Breath You Take," which was filmed in black and white, is exceptional.