The Police In Montserrat

This BBC 47 minute documentary "Police in Montserrat" was shown on UK television back in the 1980's and it hasn't been broadcast outside of the UK. This version includes several clips that did not make one of the previous broadcasts. There is an extended intro, and additional footage of all three band members being interviewed. Other special features include two live tracks from October 1978's appearance on the "Old Grey Whistle Test" TV show , 'Can't Stand Losing You' and 'Next To You'. This was The Police's big break on UK television and showcases early Police at their best.