Most people know Dr. Seuss as the man behind 'The Cat in the Hat'. But how many know that 'Yertle the Turtle' was modeled after Hitler - or that Dr. Seuss created WWII political cartoons that denounced racism, isolationism and other issues of the day? THE POLITICAL DR. SEUSS reveals how popular children's author Theodor Geisel advocated social change, teaching generations of children not only how to be better readers, but better people as well.