Not Available

The Poltergeist of Borley Forest

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

RLJ Entertainment

On a night of teenage partying in the woods, Paige unwittingly sets in motion a chain of events that plunge her into a waking nightmare. Tormented by terrifying and increasingly violent supernatural visitations, Paige starts digging into the past and uncovers a sinister secret, buried for decades. Behind the force that now haunts her is a malevolent entity of unspeakable evil. As its power grows and her friends fall prey to its savagery, can she (or anyone) stop The Poltergeist of Borley Forest?

Cast

Christopher IngleTommy Pritchard
Rhea RossiterBrenda Pritchard
Weston AdwellAva Griffin
Nicholas BarreraCooper
Jason BeckDr. Hidalgo
Rebecca Barrow HallJenna Daniels

View Full Cast >

Images