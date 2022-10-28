On a night of teenage partying in the woods, Paige unwittingly sets in motion a chain of events that plunge her into a waking nightmare. Tormented by terrifying and increasingly violent supernatural visitations, Paige starts digging into the past and uncovers a sinister secret, buried for decades. Behind the force that now haunts her is a malevolent entity of unspeakable evil. As its power grows and her friends fall prey to its savagery, can she (or anyone) stop The Poltergeist of Borley Forest?
|Christopher Ingle
|Tommy Pritchard
|Rhea Rossiter
|Brenda Pritchard
|Weston Adwell
|Ava Griffin
|Nicholas Barrera
|Cooper
|Jason Beck
|Dr. Hidalgo
|Rebecca Barrow Hall
|Jenna Daniels
View Full Cast >