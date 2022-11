Not Available

Stymie spots a dogcatcher taking the gang's dogs and lets them out of the dogcatcher's truck. But the gang thinks Stymie is stealing their dogs and threaten him. When it's learned that Stymie actually was rescuing their pets and that the dogcatcher now has Stymie's dog Petey in custody, the gang helps him in his attempt to save Petey before the dogcatcher can gas him.