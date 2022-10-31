Not Available

The Pool Date is a film about a misunderstanding. It's also a film about sexuality, curiosity and acceptance - and how a strangely intimate connection can be made between two very different people, from two very different worlds - without either of them speaking a word. The story is inspired (in part) by the urban legend A Packet of Biscuits. Although, variations of the tale have been explored in the 1988 Dutch film Boeuf Bourgignon, the 1989 short The Lunch Date and the writing of Ian McEwan and Jeffrey Archer, The Pool Date puts on a new spin as it examines themes of cultural difference, personal space and, above all, sexual desire.