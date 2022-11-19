The Poor Rich

Not Available

Albert Stuyvesant Spottiswood (Edward Everett Horton) and his cousin Harriet Winthrop Spottiswood (Edna May Oliver) arrive separately at their long abandoned and very much run down family manor, each unaware that the other is going to be there, and since both have become penniless, they are forced to move into the dilapidated house. When Albert receives a letter from old acquaintances Lord and Lady Fetherstone advising the Spottiswoods of their impending visit to the manor, the cousins are at wit's end as to how to exercise non-existent skills required to make the old house acceptable for guest reception.