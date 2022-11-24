The Pop Corn Movie

Not Available

Dimitris is in love with Antigoni but he's shy about showing his feelings to her. Antigoni is in love with Dimitris but she's also shy about showing her feelings to him. Eleni, Antigoni's best friend, is in love with Dimitris and she's not shy at all. Panayotis hates Dimitris, is crazy in love with Antigoni and tries everything to win her heart. Vassilis and Costas, Dimitris' best friends, want to set him up with Eleni. They have no idea about Dimitris' feelings for Antigoni, and on it goes!