1980

The Poppy

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1980

Studio

Daiichi Eiga

Based on Soseki Natsume’s 1908 novel of the same title, Poppy is an ornately complicated story of desire and ambition. Fujio is beautiful, talented, well-heeled, and engaged to Munechika, a rising young diplomat. She has promised him a gold watch, a family heirloom, as an emblem of their engagement. But she falls in love with Ono, a student employed to tutor her in English, who is attracted by her beauty and wealth. Ono is himself bound by an engagement to Sayoko, the daughter of his mentor, Professor Inoue. The self-centered Fujio is ready to forsake everything for Ono, but he is prevailed upon to go ahead with his marriage to Sayoko. Fujio then offers the watch to Munechika who, perceiving Fujio’s true feelings, hurls the watch into the sea.

Cast

Yukichi IwataTomotaka Inoue
Kuniko MiyakeFujio Kono
Daijirô NatsukawaHajime Munechika
Tôichirô NegishiAsai
Ichirô TsukidaSeizo Ono
Yôko UmemuraFujio's mother

