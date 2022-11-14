The Porn King Versus the President

Not Available

In 2000 George Bush Jr was voted into the White House thanks in part to the massive voting power of the evangelical religious right. In order to repay them for their support, Bush appointed John Ashcroft in the role of Director General. With his opinions including anti-abortion in all cases, opposition to laws that protect ethnic minorities etc Ashcroft horrified liberals but cheered the religious right. One of Ashcroft's first targets was pornography and, in 2003, the FBI ordered four copies of porn films from the website of Extreme Associates. When the material crossed state lines it became a federal issue and Rob Black (owner of EA) was served with 9 indictments. With Ashcroft's job pretty much dependant on Bush returning to office in 2004, this documentary looks at Black's case and the increasing involvement of the religious right in American politics.