The Portrait of a Lady

Ms. Isabel Archer isn't afraid to challenge societal norms. Impressed by her free spirit, her kindhearted cousin writes her into his fatally ill father's will. Suddenly rich and independent, Isabelle ventures into the world, along the way befriending a cynical intellectual and romancing an art enthusiast. However, the advantage of her affluence is called into question when she realizes the extent to which her money colors her relationships.
|John Malkovich
|Gilbert Osmond
|Barbara Hershey
|Madame Serena Merle
|Mary-Louise Parker
|Henrietta Stackpole
|Christian Bale
|Edward Rosier
|Shelley Winters
|Mrs. Touchett
|Richard E. Grant
|Lord Warburton
