1997

The Portrait of a Lady

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1997

Studio

Propaganda Films

Ms. Isabel Archer isn't afraid to challenge societal norms. Impressed by her free spirit, her kindhearted cousin writes her into his fatally ill father's will. Suddenly rich and independent, Isabelle ventures into the world, along the way befriending a cynical intellectual and romancing an art enthusiast. However, the advantage of her affluence is called into question when she realizes the extent to which her money colors her relationships.

Cast

John MalkovichGilbert Osmond
Barbara HersheyMadame Serena Merle
Mary-Louise ParkerHenrietta Stackpole
Christian BaleEdward Rosier
Shelley WintersMrs. Touchett
Richard E. GrantLord Warburton

View Full Cast >

Images