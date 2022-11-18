The Possessed

Not Available

Cassidy, the lead singer of a band, lives with her boyfriend and band member, Neal. Cassidy records the torment of her silent pain and suffering in a private journal. Thinking Neal does not love her, Cassidy is devastated and commits suicide. Neal, shocked and horrified, witnesses the suicide. Three months following Cassidy's death, band members, Dora, Donny, Victor, and Neal visit Dr. Meso, a psychic, for answers. They question whether or not to continue recording their album with out Cassidy. After posing the question, Cassidy's spirit overtakes Dr. Meso's body. Cassidy addresses the band, and specifically Neal, before revealing four tarot death cards.