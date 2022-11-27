The Post-Impressionists: Gauguin

Not Available

Paul Gauguin was thirty-five when he made the momentous decision to abandon his lucrative career as a Paris stockbroker and devote himself full-time to painting. Gauguin's bold use of flat, unmixed color gave his paintings a strong sense of personal expression, but his work struggled to find acceptance at the time. Poverty and obscurity dominated Gauguin's years as an artist. Not even a move to Tahiti could bring him happiness. Yet the paintings that he created there are now recognized as masterpieces of the Post-Impressionist age.