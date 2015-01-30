2015

The Posthuman Project

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 2015

Studio

Gravitas Ventures

Denny Burke is finally about to graduate high school. Senior year has been one bad thing after another: a broken leg, a broken heart, and — worst of all — a broken home. With four of his closest friends, Denny goes on one last rock-climbing trip to prove he’s ready to start his adult life… On their trip the five teens receive a genetic boost beyond anything they’d ever imagined. Denny’s soon faced with the first big decision of his adult life: does he give up these powers and stay a normal teenager, or does he keep them…and graduate from the human race?

Cast

Kyle WhalenDenny Burke
Collin PlaceArchie Burke
Lindsay SawyerGwen Black
Josh BonzieAdam Hall
Burke McCroryBar Patron
Alexandra HarrisLisa Thompson

