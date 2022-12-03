The Pot of Gold

Not Available

Life seems unfair in the Worli villiage where the husband works away at his paintings while his young wife does everything else. As her frustration rises he tries to convince her that God is the ultimate provider. Her doubts are only overcome when the pot full of gold that she finds in the forest is miraculously delivered to the young couples’ house. 2D white figures on Terracotta backgrounds in traditional Worli Tribal painting style. Sound track by Lokham, Gautam and Uttam the famous Baul Brothers from Bengal.