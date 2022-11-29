Not Available

The Power of 504

    In Spring, 1977, disabled individuals across the nation demonstrated to demand the implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The nationwide rallys evolved into sit-in demonstrations with over 100 protestors occupying the Federal Building in San Francisco for 26 days in conjuction with sit-ins in other major metropolitan areas, particularly in Washington D.C. Disabled demonstrators demanded that regulations implementing civil rights for disabled Americans which had been delayed for over 4 years, be implimented immediately.

