The Power of Harmony, through the personal experiences of a gay men's chorus, takes an intimate look at controversial issues of the day: coming out and gay marriage, religious views on homosexuality, and gay adoption. The Turtle Creek Chorale is a gay organization that refuses to live on the fringes. They have survived, indeed thrived, for over 25 years, right in the heart of the Bible belt: Dallas, Texas. They are first class musicians. They are irreverent, outrageous, angry, forgiving, and compassionate. They are individuals battling together in an intolerant world. Through music, they have transformed the painful experiences of death and dying from AIDS, and rejection from their own families and churches, into a powerful voice for compassion and equality.