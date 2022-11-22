The Power Of Intention

Not Available

In Dr. Wayne Dyer's public television special, taped live in front of a thousand fans in Boston's historic theater district, he transforms conventional thinking about making things happen in our lives into a profound understanding of how each person possesses the infinite potential and power to co-create the life he or she desires. To accomplish this, Dr. Dyer takes the audience through a journey into the seven faces of intention - 1: creativity, 2: kindness; 3: love, 4: beauty, 5: expansiveness, 6: abundance, and 7: receptivity. Throughout the program, Dr. Dyer illustrates his points with signature stories that move the audience to tears--as well as abundant laughter.