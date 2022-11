Not Available

Attempting to distance herself from a painful breakup with her married professor, Jisook (Yun-hong Oh) joins two of her girlfriends (Sunyoung Im and Hyunyoung Park) for a holiday in South Korea’s Kangwon Province. But in an eerie twist of fate, her former lover, Sangkwon (Jong-hak Baek), plans a getaway for the same destination, where tragedy brings them together once again.