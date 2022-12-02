The Power of Love

Not Available

A young film lover throws himself into the filming of his first film, which will not be just any film, but will be at the level of Tarkovsky himself, his passion for the seventh is born from him and the Back to the Future trilogy art. He had to finish it before he was thirty-two, because at that age Tarkovsky finished his first film. However, after turning thirty, he cannot help thinking about the image of Marty Mcfly and his adult self that at any moment can claim his unfulfilled dream.