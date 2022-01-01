1992

The Power of One

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 1992

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

PK, an English orphan terrorized for his family's political beliefs in Africa, turns to his only friend, a kindly world-wise prisoner, Geel Piet. Geel teaches him how to box with the motto “fight with your fists and lead with your heart”. As he grows to manhood, PK uses these words to take on the system and the injustices he sees around him - and finds that one person really can make a difference.

Cast

Armin Mueller-StahlDoc
Alois MoyoGideon Duma
Morgan FreemanGeel Piet
Ian RobertsHoppie Gruenewald
Marius WeyersProf. Daniel Marais
Simon FentonP.K. Age 12

