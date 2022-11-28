The Power of The Freight Train

Not Available

Freight Train was born Charles Stevenson, a son of a single mother trying to make ends meet. While Charles may have struggled during his childhood, as an adult he has become one of the most beloved figures in the world of professional wrestling. Much like everything in Freight Train's life he had to fight for it. Charles dealt with an undiagnosed mental condition, greedy wrestling school owners and shady promoters before he found his place in the world known as $5 Wrestling. Freight Train proved to be the most endearing of all the $5 Wrestlers. Charles' 14 years of fighting rejection finally paid off and he had become the talk of the wrestling world. To further show the scope of Freight Train's popularity a Kickstarter campaign was launched to send him to the UK to wrestle for Preston City Wrestling, one of the premier wrestling promotions in the UK. This documentary covers the lowest of lows in Freight Train's life and the highest of the highs.