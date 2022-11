Not Available

The Powerfuff Girls kick butt but dispel all doubts: Mojo Jojo's the star of The Mane Event's great bonus features. In "Mojo Jojo's Evil Bio," Mojo narrates his life story -- and even does an audio commentary! Also includes two never-before-seen episodes. And when Bubbles and Buttercup accidentally cut Blossom's hair too short, she makes them take on the Eyeball-Monster by themselves.