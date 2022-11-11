Not Available

The loser and blogger Vova wants to boost his social media account. He decides to play a prank on the girl Natasha and arranges a fake robbery, which is filmed by a hidden camera. However, things do not go according to plan: Natasha believes that this is a genuine robbery and is so scared that — trying to protect herself — she kills all the attackers. In anticipation of this striking video and the ensuing emotions from his darling, Vova makes his way to the living room... Yes, the video has turned out really amazing and will get him many views. However, Natasha asks herself why Vova has posted the video when she had to go through the horror? So — who will get the views?