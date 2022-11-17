The Prep School Negro

As a teenager, Andre Robert Lee's full scholarship to attend a prestigious Philadelphia prep school was supposed to be his way up and out out of the ghetto, but this elite education came at a high personal cost. Join him as he revisits the events of his adolescence while also spending time with current-day prep school students to see how much has changed inside the ivory tower and find out who really pays the consequences for yesterday's accelerated desegregation and today's racial naivete.
View Full Cast >