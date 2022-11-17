The Prep School Negro

Not Available

As a teenager, Andre Robert Lee's full scholarship to attend a prestigious Philadelphia prep school was supposed to be his way up and out out of the ghetto, but this elite education came at a high personal cost. Join him as he revisits the events of his adolescence while also spending time with current-day prep school students to see how much has changed inside the ivory tower and find out who really pays the consequences for yesterday's accelerated desegregation and today's racial naivete.