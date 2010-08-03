2010

The Presence

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 3rd, 2010

Studio

Saturn Harvest Films

In this darkly romantic ghost story, a woman travels to an isolated cabin where she is stalked by an apparition who inhabits her space as his own. With the unexpected arrival of the woman’s boyfriend, the dark spirit’s haunting grows obsessive. Soon the woman begins to exhibit weirdly irrational behavior as the thin line between sanity and possession begins to unravel. Is she battling her inner demons, or is a much darker presence threatening them all?

Cast

Shane WestGhost
Justin KirkThe Man
Tony CurranThe Man in Black
Deobia OpareiAngel
Mira SorvinoThe Woman

