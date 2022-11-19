Not Available

The Pretenders Greatest Hits captures the band from their early days on Sire through their last album on Warner Bros. Records, Viva El Amor. It's the band's only career-spanning video collection, featuring such early nuggets as "Brass in Pocket," "Kid," and Stop Your sobbing," through "Don't Get Me Wrong" to a Tin Tin Out remix of "Human" from Viva El Amor. Also included is an excellent 45-minute documentary called No Turn Left Unstoned, with interviews from Chrissie Hynde, Nick Lowe, U2's Bono, Kate Pierson of the B-52's, Motorhead's Lemmy, and video director Don Letts. Track Listings: Introduction, Brass in Pocket, Message of Love, Don't Get Me Wrong, Kid, Human, I Go To Sleep, I Got You Babe, Night in My Veins, Spiritual High, Talk of the Town, Stop Your Sobbing, Hymn To Her, 2000 Miles, Breakfast in Bed, Popstar, Sense of Purpose, Middle of the Road, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Back on the Chain Gang, I'll Stand By You, Closing Credits