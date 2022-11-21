The Pretenders: Live London

Not Available

With Millions of albums sold and their place in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame solidified, the Pretenders are a special band with a special place in history. Pretenders: Live in London captures their many electrifying performances from their 2009 world tour. I was asked for the set list... here goes Boots of Chinese Plastic Don't cut your hair Talk of the Town Message of Love Kid The Nothing Maker Don't lose your faith in me Back on the Chain Gang Love's A Mystery Rosalee I Go To Sleep Don't Get Me wrong Tequila Stop Your Sobbing Day After Day Cuban Slide Break up the Concrete Thumbelina Middle of the Road The Wait Tattooed Love Boys Precious I'll Stand By You Brass In Pocket