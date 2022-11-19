The Pretenders - The Isle of View

Not Available

The Isle of View is a live acoustic album by rock band The Pretenders, released in 1995. Track listing All songs written by Chrissie Hynde, except where noted. 1."Sense Of Purpose" – 3:50 2."Chill Factor" – 4:01 3."Private Life" – 4:42 4."Back On The Chain Gang" – 4:17 5."Kid" – 3:56 6."I Hurt You" – 4:29 7."Criminal" – 4:18 8."Brass In Pocket" (James Honeyman-Scott, Hynde) – 3:23 9."2000 Miles" – 3:40 10."Hymn To Her" (Meg Keene) – 3:52 11."Lovers Of Today" – 5:19 12."The Phone Call" – 2:55 13."I Go To Sleep" (Ray Davies) – 2:57 14."Revolution" – 6:28 15."The Isle Of View" – 0:42