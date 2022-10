Not Available

Wen Chen, an honest insurance company salesman, has traveled all the way from China to look for a woman named Lu Shen. The two have enjoyed a rather carefree relationship together, where Wen, being Lu's "fake boyfriend", eventually fell victim of her never-ending series of bizarre challenges. In Tromsø, Wen bumps into a taxi driver who recognizes Lu as "the Chinese girl in the mountains", and the two of them set out to find her.