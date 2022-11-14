The Pretty Eyed Girl

Sunetra is a migrant cook from far away Bengal working in Kerala. To celebrate her birthday Adi, the young poet she loves, steals a car and takes off with her to a beach. The two lovers do not realise that the car belongs to a thug who is following them - a thug who will not hesitate to kill. SUNETRA can be seen as a metaphor for life itself, where death is always hiding behind the trees. As always, the Babusenan Brothers are exploring their philosophical concerns here through the medium of the film story.
View Full Cast >