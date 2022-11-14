The Pretty Eyed Girl

Not Available

Sunetra is a migrant cook from far away Bengal working in Kerala. To celebrate her birthday Adi, the young poet she loves, steals a car and takes off with her to a beach. The two lovers do not realise that the car belongs to a thug who is following them - a thug who will not hesitate to kill. SUNETRA can be seen as a metaphor for life itself, where death is always hiding behind the trees. As always, the Babusenan Brothers are exploring their philosophical concerns here through the medium of the film story.