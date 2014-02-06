2014

The Pretty One

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

February 6th, 2014

Studio

Schorr Pictures

Audrey has all of the qualities that her twin sister Laurel wishes she possessed: confidence, style, independence. When tragedy strikes, Laurel has the opportunity to reinvent herself. In a complex performance, Zoe Kazan poignantly captures Laurel’s complex mix of loss and awakening, especially as she begins a new relationship with her neighbor (Jake Johnson). Jenée LaMarque’s first feature film is a quirky, lovely tale of identity and the eternal bond between two sisters.

Cast

Jake JohnsonBasel
Ron LivingstonCharles
Danny PudiDr. Rao
Sterling BeaumonHunter
John Carroll LynchFrank
Frankie ShawClaudia

