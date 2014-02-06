The Pretty One

Audrey has all of the qualities that her twin sister Laurel wishes she possessed: confidence, style, independence. When tragedy strikes, Laurel has the opportunity to reinvent herself. In a complex performance, Zoe Kazan poignantly captures Laurel’s complex mix of loss and awakening, especially as she begins a new relationship with her neighbor (Jake Johnson). Jenée LaMarque’s first feature film is a quirky, lovely tale of identity and the eternal bond between two sisters.
|Jake Johnson
|Basel
|Ron Livingston
|Charles
|Danny Pudi
|Dr. Rao
|Sterling Beaumon
|Hunter
|John Carroll Lynch
|Frank
|Frankie Shaw
|Claudia
