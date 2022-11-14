The Price for Silence

After the death of her father, a troubled woman returns home to confront the family who paid for her silence. Kira Flynn grew up in a storybook NJ setting. As a teen, she was a gifted artist with a bright future ahead of her, until one fateful night changed everything; a child’s innocence, a father’s loyalty, and a family’s future. Fifteen years later, Kira’s father passes away. She returns home to her mother, Sheila, and her brother, Lucas, to help bury her father while she digs up her past.
