The Price of Air

In the idyllic suburban distopia of Orange, the affable but clueless Paul agrees to be a drug courier for Mr. Ball who's about to take delivery of a drug rumored to be "more addictive than air." Against the better judgment of his best friend D., Paul does the deal for quick cash, but the supplier turns on him and murders D. in the ensuing shootout. Paul goes on the lam with the cash and the stash, but only after promising his dying friend that he'll flush it before Ball puts them in the street.